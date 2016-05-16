United offer for Ibrahimovic 'not factual' - Raiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent has cooled talk of his client moving to English heavyweights Manchester United after claiming reports of an offer from the 19-time English champions are untrue.

Mino Raiola says the reports - mostly from France - suggesting United have tabled a formal offer to his client about a spectacular move to Old Trafford are "not factual".

"In this world we have to accept some journalists use their imagination and make things up," Raiola told Sky Sports.

"The story is not factual."

Ibrahimovic said he already knows where his next destination will be after making his final appearance for Paris Saint-Germain - a 4-0 win against Nates on Saturday in which he scored a brace.

The 34-year-old's deal with PSG is set to expire next month making him a free agent, and the mercurial forward remains in demand from all corners of the globe despite his age.

United struggled for goals this season and the Swede could be the tonic for their woes, while adding some much needed experience to a young forward line that has relied heavily on 20-year-old Anthony Martial.

AC Milan have been linked with a move for Ibrahimovic - who played for the Serie A club between 2010 and 2012 - while MLS clubs are also interested.