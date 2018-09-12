United States 1 Mexico 0: Adams lifts hosts to win

The United States claimed their first win over Mexico in more than three years with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in a friendly on Tuesday.

Tyler Adams scored his maiden international goal, his 71st-minute effort lifting USA to their first win against Mexico since April 2015.

Mexico had appeared the better of two understrength sides at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

However, the visitors were reduced to 10 men with 23 minutes remaining after Angel Zaldivar was sent off.

That moment swung the game in USA's favour, and Adams' nice finish proved to be the match-winner on the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Mexico, under interim coach Ricardo Ferretti, made the better start and only USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen denied them a 16th-minute lead.

Edson Alvarez beat his marker to a corner, but his powerful header was tipped over by Steffen.

Diego Lainez, who caused USA plenty of problems throughout the first half, almost set up Mexico's opener eight minutes before the break.

The exciting winger produced some wonderful skill down the right before his cutback was eventually cleared.

USA improved slightly to begin the second half, while Matt Miazga and Lainez came face-to-face to bring some life to the encounter after the hour-mark.

Moments later, Mexico were reduced to 10 men when Zaldivar was sent off for a dreadful challenge on Wil Trapp.

USA only needed four minutes to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Antonee Robinson, introduced off the bench, provided a nice cross from the left, Adams completing his run from midfield with a clinical side-footed finish.

What does it mean: Robinson proves worth, gives USA balance

The introduction of Robinson for Eric Lichaj was also crucial to USA's win. The Wigan Athletic defender, who is on loan from Everton, provided a strong run down the left before his cross for Adams for the game's only goal. His introduction in the 56th minute led to a much more dangerous USA outfit.

Pat on the back: Lainez shows why he's so highly rated

Lainez, the 18-year-old making just his third international appearance, troubled the USA defence with his speed and skill. The attacker was unfortunate not to set up at least one Mexico goal, but showed why he has been linked to the likes of Ligue 1 giants Monaco and Lyon previously.

Boot up the backside: Zaldivar lets Mexico down

With his team appearing the stronger, Zaldivar hurt Mexico with his red card midway through the second half. The forward went over the ball and slid through Trapp, deservedly shown a red card and costing his team as he gave USA control.

What's next?

USA face another big test next month when they take on Colombia.