United States' route to the World Cup finals

By

May 19 (Reuters) - United States' route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

North/Central American fourth round qualifying

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1. UNITED STATES* 10 6 2 2 19 13 20

2. Mexico * 10 6 1 3 18 12 19

3. Honduras* 10 5 1 4 17 11 16

4. Costa Rica** 10 5 1 4 15 15 16

5. El Salvador 10 2 2 6 9 15 8

6. Trinidad & Tobago 10 1 3 6 10 22 6

* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

** face Uruguay in two-leg playoff

- -

Group 1 - North/Central American third round qualifying

P W D L F A Pts

1. United States * 6 5 0 1 14 3 15

2. Trinidad & Tobago * 6 3 2 1 9 6 11

3. Guatemala 6 1 2 3 6 7 5

4. Cuba 6 1 0 5 5 18 3

* qualified for next stage of World Cup qualifying competition

- - - -

QUALIFYING RESULTS

15.06.08

United States 8 Barbados 0

In Los Angeles

Scorers: Clint Dempsey 1, 62, Michael Bradley 12, Brian Ching 20, 88, Landon Donovan 58, Eddie Johnson 82, Daryl Ferguson 85og

- -

22.06.08

Barbados 0 United States 1

In Bridgetown

Scorer: Eddie Lewis 21

- -

20.08.08

Guatemala 0 United States 1

In Guatemala City

Scorer: Carlos Bocanegra 70

- -

06.09.08

Cuba 0 United States 1

In Havana

Scorer: Clint Dempsey 39

- -

10.09.08

United States 3 Trinidad & Tobago 0

In Bridgeview

Scorers: Michael Bradley 10, Clint Dempsey 18, Brian Ching 57

- -

11.10.08

United States 6 Cuba 1

In Washington

Scorers:

United States: DaMarcus Beasley 10, 30, Landon Donovan 48, Br