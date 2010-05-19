United States' route to the World Cup finals
By app
May 19 (Reuters) - United States' route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
North/Central American fourth round qualifying
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1. UNITED STATES* 10 6 2 2 19 13 20
2. Mexico * 10 6 1 3 18 12 19
3. Honduras* 10 5 1 4 17 11 16
4. Costa Rica** 10 5 1 4 15 15 16
5. El Salvador 10 2 2 6 9 15 8
6. Trinidad & Tobago 10 1 3 6 10 22 6
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
** face Uruguay in two-leg playoff
- -
Group 1 - North/Central American third round qualifying
P W D L F A Pts
1. United States * 6 5 0 1 14 3 15
2. Trinidad & Tobago * 6 3 2 1 9 6 11
3. Guatemala 6 1 2 3 6 7 5
4. Cuba 6 1 0 5 5 18 3
* qualified for next stage of World Cup qualifying competition
- - - -
QUALIFYING RESULTS
15.06.08
United States 8 Barbados 0
In Los Angeles
Scorers: Clint Dempsey 1, 62, Michael Bradley 12, Brian Ching 20, 88, Landon Donovan 58, Eddie Johnson 82, Daryl Ferguson 85og
- -
22.06.08
Barbados 0 United States 1
In Bridgetown
Scorer: Eddie Lewis 21
- -
20.08.08
Guatemala 0 United States 1
In Guatemala City
Scorer: Carlos Bocanegra 70
- -
06.09.08
Cuba 0 United States 1
In Havana
Scorer: Clint Dempsey 39
- -
10.09.08
United States 3 Trinidad & Tobago 0
In Bridgeview
Scorers: Michael Bradley 10, Clint Dempsey 18, Brian Ching 57
- -
11.10.08
United States 6 Cuba 1
In Washington
Scorers:
United States: DaMarcus Beasley 10, 30, Landon Donovan 48, Br
