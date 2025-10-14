How to watch Senegal vs Mauritania: Live streams as the Lions of Teranga try to clinch a place at the World Cup

Pape Matar Sarr has scored four goals in Senegal's World Cup qualification campaign

Watch Senegal vs Mauritania today as the Lions of Teranga look for the point they need to clinch a spot at next summer's World Cup, with all the details here on live streaming globally.

Senegal vs Mauritania: Key information ► Date: Tuesday, 14 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7pm local time / 3pm ET / 8pm BST ► Venue: Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade, Diamniadio ► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Mauritania were eliminated from CAF qualifying some time ago and they're all that stands in the way of a third consecutive World Cup finals for Pape Thiaw's Senegal.

The Lions of Teranga sit atop Group B, two points and a healthy chunk of goal difference clear of DR Congo in second place.

A win in Diamniadio on Tuesday would made absolutely certain of Senegal's passage to North America and Mexico next summer but, in truth, even an unlikely draw should be enough.

Senegal are unbeaten in the group and two of their three draws came away from home. Their away qualifier in Mauritania was played way back in June 2024. Habib Diallo scored the only goal of the game to give the visitors all three points.

As Group B's top scorers and best defence, Senegal are big favourites to get the job done with a win on Tuesday.

Friday's dismantling of South Sudan was positive preparation for a team full of familiar Premier League names – Ismaila Sarr was on the scoresheet along with Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane.

Should they make it over the line, Thiaw and Senegal can start planning for a third crack at the World Cup knock-out rounds in four attempts.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Senegal vs Mauritania online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Watch Senegal vs Mauritania for FREE - Live stream on FIFA+

You can watch Senegal vs Mauritania for free in some countries via the official FIFA+ streaming service.

There will be full live coverage with English commentary and you can watch without an account – just click play and watch for free.

Although FIFA+ is widely available around the world, there are some geo-restrictions, notably in the US, India, and certain African countries.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Senegal vs Mauritania from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Senegal vs Mauritania is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Senegal vs Mauritania in the US

Fans in the US can watch Senegal vs Mauritania through ESPN Select, which is the rebranded version of ESPN+. It's the very same streaming offering from the sports broadcasting giant, and the price is still $11.99 per month.

Kick-off is at 12pm ET.