Quiz! Can you name all 18 teams who've qualified for the 2026 World Cup so far?
Eighteen teams have already booked their ticket to the North American World Cup next summer
We're nine months from the start of the 2026 World Cup and the tournament is starting to take shape.
The next edition of the biggest festival of football will be the first featuring 48 teams, and the first hosted across three countries.
What better way to test your knowledge on the upcoming tournament with one of our quizzes...
With just three minutes on the clock, we need you to name the 18 teams - as of September 8 - that have already booked their tickets to North America.
As a little help, there are three co-hosts and two debutants already locked in to compete for football's biggest prize.
One team escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!
