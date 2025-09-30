Who are the World Cup 2026 mascots?

The 2026 World Cup is now less than a year away. And the tournament, co-hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada, will, quite literally, be the biggest yet.

FIFA has expanded the number of teams competing at football’s showpiece event from 32 to 48, with the competition running for five and a half weeks from 11 June to 19 July.

Alongside the hosts, 15 nations, including the likes of Brazil, holders Argentina and 2022’s surprise package Morocco, have already booked their ticket at the finals, with 30 places still up for grabs.

Meet the official World Cup 2026 mascots

FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots (Image credit: FIFA) (Image credit: Image credit: FIFA)

Over the years, World Cup mascots have ranged from anthropomorphic cockerels to armadillos, Spanish oranges to moustachioed jalapeno peppers, stick figures to nondescript creatures.

For the 2026 World Cup, there will be three official mascots: one for each host nation.

Maple the Moose (Image credit: FIFA) (Image credit: Image credit: FIFA)

From Canada, there is Maple the Moose, a character who, according to the FIFA website, is “a street style-loving artist, music enthusiast and dedicated goalkeeper” who has a “knack for making legendary saves and a heart full of strength and leadership, Maple combines endless stories and unstoppable flair".

Mexico’s official mascot is Zayu the Jaguar, who is defined by FIFA as “a symbol of cultural celebration and connection, carrying the heart of Mexico with pride”.

Zayu the Jaguar (Image credit: FIFA) (Image credit: Image credit: FIFA)

Supposedly originating from the jungles of southern Mexico, Zayu’s name is “inspired by unity, strength and joy” and the character “embodies the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of the country".

Clutch the Bald Eagle is the United States’ official mascot, who apparently “possesses an unquenchable thirst for adventure”.

Clutch embraces “every culture, game and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism” and “unites people wherever they go, proving that true flight is about purpose, passion and play.”