How to watch Ivory Coast vs Kenya: Live streams as the Elephants look to seal their World Cup place

Watch Ivory Coast vs Kenya today as the Elephants look to confirm their qualification for World Cup 2026 as Group F winners, with all the details here on live streaming globally.

Ivory Coast vs Kenya: Key information ► Date: Tuesday, 14 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 3pm ET / 8pm BST ► Venue: Stade Olympique Alassan Ouattara, Abidjan ► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Ivory Coast sit at the top of Group F and a win today would clinch top spot and automatic qualification to next summer's World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

However, if they falter, second-placed Gabon are poised to pounce, as they play Burundi today. Second place in the group is only good enough for an intercontinental play-off spot.

It's a huge game in Abidjan, and here we bring you all the information on how to watch Ivory Coast vs Kenya online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Watch Ivory Coast vs Kenya for FREE - Live stream on FIFA+

You can watch Ivory Coast vs Kenya for free in some countries, thanks to the FIFA+ streaming service.

There will be full live coverage with English commentary and you can watch without having to create an account – just click play and watch for free.

Although FIFA+ is widely available around the world, there are certain geo-restrictions, notably in the US, India, and certain African countries.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Ivory Coast vs Kenya from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and over 5,000 servers across 60 countries and it's a no-brainer.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Kenya in the US

Fans in the US can watch Ivory Coast vs Kenya through ESPN Select, which is the rebranded version of ESPN+. It's the very same streaming offering from the sports broadcasting giant, and the price is still $11.99 per month.

Kick-off is at 12pm ET.

Ivory Coast vs Kenya: Match Preview

Long recognised as one of CAF's foremost football nations, Ivory Coast are three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners and reigning continental champions.

Yet their recent World Cup record after three consecutive finals tournaments between 2006 and 2014 – the first three appearances in the team's history – is surprisingly meagre.

The Elephants failed to qualify for Russia 2018 having finished behind Morocco in the third round of CAF's labyrinthine qualifiers and missed out in 2022 thanks to a second-placed finish behind Cameroon.

Now managed by former player Emerse Fae, Ivory Coast are back on track. They lead Group F by a point and are unbeaten in their nine qualifiers.

If they win the tenth, they're going to the World Cup again. If they draw and Gabon beat Burundi, Ivory Coast will face CAF's play-off bracket for a place in the intercontinental play-offs that will allocate the last two World Cup spots next March.

That's a complication Fae would like to avoid and Ivory Coast are favourites in Abidjan on Tuesday, though Kenya held the Elephants to a draw in their 'home' fixture in Malawi last summer.

Long since eliminated, Kenya have picked up three wins and Ivory Coast will be aware of their threat. Captain Michael Olunga is the embodiment of that threat, scoring six times in nine qualifiers so far.

But Ivory Coast are in good shape. Nearly two years after beginning their campaign with a 9-0 win over Seychelles, they beat the group's bottom side 7-0 on Friday to serve notice on Benni McCarthy and the Harambee Stars.