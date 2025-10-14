Watch Ireland v Armenia: Live stream and TV details as World Cup fate hangs in the balance

Watch Ireland v Armenia as the Boys in Green look for a much-needed win to revive their hopes in World Cup qualifying, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Republic of Ireland and Armenia both know that should results go against them on Tuesday night, elimination could be on the cards for the pair.

The Boys in Green were condemned to a gut-wrenching 1-0 defeat to Portugal on matchday three, despite Caoimhin Kelleher saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

Armenia were no match for Hungary at the weekend, as they lost 2-0 in Budapest, thanks to goals from Daniel Lukacs and Zsombor Gruber.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the broadcast information you need to watch Ireland vs Armenia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Ireland v Armenia for FREE in Ireland

You can watch Ireland v Armenia for free in the Republic of Ireland, where public broadcaster RTÉ has the rights to the game.

You can catch the action on RTÉ 2 on TV or stream live on the RTÉ Player website.

Coverage is free without registration, and geo-restricted to Ireland, so you'll need a VPN if you're travelling outside Ireland right now – more on that below.

Watch Ireland v Armenia from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

How to watch Ireland v Armenia in the UK

Ireland v Armenia will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers, but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

How to watch Ireland v Armenia in the US

Live coverage of Ireland v Armenia will be available for fans in the United States via Fubo Sports Network.

Ireland v Armenia: Match Preview

Having yet to pick up a win in Group F so far, Ireland's elimination is entirely possible on Tuesday.

Victory against Armenia would bolster their chances, although even if the Boys in Green emerge as winners, their hopes of automatic qualification for the World Cup will be extinguished if Portugal defeat Hungary.

A route into the play-offs does still seem feasible, but a quick upturn in results is needed for that to happen.

If the Irish are to force their way into second place, though, they will have to defy a horrendous run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their last five games in all competitions - a sequence that includes a defeat to Armenia along the way.

Armenia's only success in the section so far came in a 2-1 beating of Ireland last month, and that will give Yegishe Melikyan's side some hope heading into this one.

A close-knit group means most of their players play in their home country, although striker Grant-Leon Ranos represents German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, while Lucas Zelarayan is currently with Argentinian side Belgrano.