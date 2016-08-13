United step above Barca, Juve and Milan - Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played for some of the world's biggest clubs but the Swedish star rates Manchester United atop of the pack.

Former Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus striker Ibrahimovic left French champions Paris Saint-Germain for United on a free transfer in July.

Ibrahimovic has won league titles with all four clubs, as well as Ajax, but the 34-year-old - who scored the winning goal in last week's Community Shield victory over Leicester City- believes he has been taken to another level at Old Trafford.

"The way everything is done here. When I come to the training ground it's massive," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports.

"The history of the club, the players that have been playing here, all the attention the club gets, fans everywhere. I go right I see the fans, I go left I see them, wherever I go I see the fans.

"It's massive. It's top level. I played for Barcelona and also Juventus and Milan, it's the same thing, but I think this could be one step more.

"To have the luck to play for such a big clubs, to play with big players, I don't know how many players have had that luck. I had it, I won with them, and hopefully I can do it here."

Ibrahimovic is set to make his Premier League debut when United open their campaign at Bournemouth on Saturday.