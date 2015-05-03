United still control top-four destiny - Young

Manchester United winger Ashley Young is upbeat over their top-four chances despite Saturday's 1-0 defeat to West Brom.

United dictated play for long periods at Old Trafford, but were condemned to a third straight loss by Jonas Olsson's 63rd-minute effort.

It is the first time since 2001 that United have lost three Premier League games in a row and, with Liverpool winning later in the day, their advantage over fifth spot is just four points.

But Young told MUTV: "As players and staff, there's no doubt we can qualify for the Champions League and that was always what we wanted to do.

"It's still in our hands and we have three massive games coming up. We have another tough game away to Palace next weekend and we want to get back to winning ways.

"We have the team spirit and character to bounce back from this defeat. We'll work again this week, prepare on the training pitch and hopefully things will go right next weekend."