United striker Hernandez keen for Real return

Javier Hernandez is eager to return to Real Madrid next season, but the striker would be happy to resume his Manchester United career if he is given a chance to prove his worth.

The Mexico international spent the 2014-15 season on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu, but his first-team opportunities were limited under Carlo Ancelotti.

Hernandez would welcome a switch to Real, but his main priority is ensuring he spends less time on the substitutes' bench wherever he finds himself at the start of the new campaign.

When asked if he would like to return to Madrid, the 27-year-old told Marca: "Yes, but what I want is to go to a team when I can play and get games. If that's Manchester United or another team, I'll be happy, too. That's my priority over and above anything else.

"Real Madrid had a deadline by which to buy and they let it pass. Right now, they are like any other club and today I'm a Manchester United player. That's the true reality."

Despite being allowed to leave United by manager Louis van Gaal, Hernandez believes there is a way back for him at the Premier League club under the former Netherlands coach.

He added: "Yes, but they were different circumstances. Van Gaal arrived and he wanted to restructure the squad and make it smaller. He didn't have European competition and he wanted to focus on the league and perhaps didn't want so many players because they weren't going to play.

"The situation has changed now. There's the preliminary round of the Champions League, lots more matches and I think there's likely to be more opportunities. I think I've got a chance to play at United."

Hernandez hopes to be contacted by new Real coach Rafael Benitez, but again stated that playing first-team football is his objective.

"I don't know. If he does I'll be delighted, but everything depends on playing, which is what every footballer wants," said Hernandez.

"If that isn't the case, I'll look for a team where it is."