United's fortunes will change – Faria

It may have been another frustrating day at Old Trafford for Manchester United but assistant manager Rui Faria is confident their fortunes will change.

United were forced to share the spoils for the fourth consecutive home match in the Premier League on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham.

Jose Mourinho let frustration get the better of him during the game, kicking a water bottle in anger after Paul Pogba was booked for diving, prompting referee Jon Moss to banish him to the stands.

The Portuguese consequently shunned his post-match media duties, and Faria - who attended in his absence - cut a frustrated figure, but remained optimistic that the Red Devils will turn their situation around.

"Again, you know, we did more than enough to win the game in a comfortable way," he told BBC Sport.

"We didn't and the reality is that we are playing well. The team is doing what we ask. We create the opportunities but we are not scoring the goals and we are suffering because we want to win the matches.

"The answers are on the pitch. We create good chances and as a team we played very well. What we didn't get was the goals that should happen with the opportunities we create to win the match.

"We can say we are unlucky and in the last matches we should get different results.

"We all believe the results will appear."

FT: 1 West Ham 1. The Reds dominated after Ibrahimovic cancelled out Sakho's opener but it somehow finished all square. November 27, 2016

When asked to explain Mourinho's dismissal - his second of the campaign - Faria backed his manager's views that Pogba had been fouled.

He added: "The referee explained it to Jose and there is nothing more to say. I think [it was] frustration from Jose after the yellow card for Pogba. It should be a foul for us but the referee understood it in another way.

"I don't take over. I follow the normal procedure. The boss is Jose all the time and he passes on what is the best for the team and we just try to make it happen without having him there."