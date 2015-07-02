Uth signs for Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim have signed former Cologne striker Mark Uth from Heerenveen.

Uth moves to the Bundesliga club on a three-year contract after three seasons in the Eredivisie at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

The 23-year-old forward netted 20 goals in 36 league appearances last term.

Uth told Hoffenheim's official website: "[I am] highly motivated to prove myself in one of the best leagues in the world."

His arrival at the Rhein-Neckar Arena boosts a forward line shorn of the services of Liverpool-bound Brazil international Roberto Firmino, but he still has Kevin Volland and Anthony Modeste for company.