Uth signs for Hoffenheim
Mark Uth has made the move back to Germany, joining Hoffenheim from Heerenveen.
Hoffenheim have signed former Cologne striker Mark Uth from Heerenveen.
Uth moves to the Bundesliga club on a three-year contract after three seasons in the Eredivisie at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.
The 23-year-old forward netted 20 goals in 36 league appearances last term.
Uth told Hoffenheim's official website: "[I am] highly motivated to prove myself in one of the best leagues in the world."
His arrival at the Rhein-Neckar Arena boosts a forward line shorn of the services of Liverpool-bound Brazil international Roberto Firmino, but he still has Kevin Volland and Anthony Modeste for company.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.