Utrecht's new goalkeeper blunders in his very first training session

Nick Marsman's contract at Twente expired this summer, having made 117 appearances for De Tukkers. He's now completed a move to Utrecht, signing a one-year contract with the Eredivisie outfit.

According to new manager Eric ten Hag, Marsman has "individual qualities that add value, and [he] shines with his appearance, height, calmness and authority”.

Calmness and authority were not exactly on show in his first training session for the club, however, when Marsman managed to completely mess up a straightforward catch and watched in horror as the ball bounced off his hands and into the net.

The poor net-minder might want to conveniently forget the old adage about having only one chance to make a first impression.