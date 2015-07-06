Valencia bag Bakkali

Valencia have completed the signing of PSV's teenage winger Zakaria Bakkali on a five-year deal.

The Belgium international moves on a free transfer having reached the end of his contract and pens terms until June 2020 at Mestalla.

Bakkali was thought to be interesting several clubs throughout Europe including Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, the 19-year-old has opted for a move to La Liga.

"I am very young and it is a big step for me to join a club with the tradition and qualities of Valencia, in such an attractive and competitive league," Bakkali told Valencia's official website.

"I arrive here fully motivated to work hard and to help my new team-mates. I had decided a while ago that I wanted to continue my career away from Eindhoven and I had many options from which to choose.

"Coming to Valencia and La Liga is a dream come true for me."

Bakkali made 16 Eredivisie appearances during a breakthrough 2013-14 season, but was not used at all last term reportedly due a row over his refusal to sign a new deal.