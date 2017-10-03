Van Dijk has 'no regrets' over transfer request and could look for January move

Virgil van Dijk insists he has no regrets over pushing for a transfer to Liverpool and has suggested he could look into a move away from Southampton again in January.

The Netherlands international handed in a transfer request and was the subject of interest from Jurgen Klopp's men in the recent window, although they abandoned attempts to sign the defender after being accused of making an illegal approach.

Van Dijk, who was out with injury in the opening weeks of the season, returned to the starting line-up against Stoke City on Saturday as the Saints fell to a 2-1 Premier League defeat.

He is relieved to have seen off his fitness concerns, but acknowledged that he is still dreaming of a "step up" in the new year.

"It's never fun if you're injured – all I could do was get fit and return as fast as possible," the 26-year-old told Fox Sports. "I'm glad it's over. I learned a lot, heard a lot, saw a lot, [had] a whole life experience.

"I'm glad I'm fit again and that I can give the full 100 per cent. [But] I have no regrets.

"Of course, I wanted to take a step up but, eventually, Southampton did not want to let me go. I'm a professional, so now I'll give everything to the club.

"Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what's possible."