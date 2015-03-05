Van Gaal fumes at suggestion of Giggs rift
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has reacted angrily to suggestions he has a poor relationship with assistant Ryan Giggs.
Reports of a feud between the pair were fuelled on Wednesday by their respective reactions to Ashley Young's late winner in a 1-0 Premier League victory at Newcastle United.
Both rose to their feet from the bench, but Van Gaal swiftly turned to Giggs, shouting and waving a clenched fist in his face.
Van Gaal's joy was not replicated by the Welshman, who remained stony-faced after seeing another stuttering performance from his side at St James' Park.
When pressed on the matter at a news conference on Thursday, Van Gaal said: "I cannot answer that," before sarcastically repeating: "We have a very bad relationship."
Re-assuming a more serious tone, Van Gaal continued: "I'm very irritated by this question.
"We have a very good relationship, everyone can see that we work very hard together, and that goes for all the staff and players.
"I'll take this up with the media, I'm not pleased."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.