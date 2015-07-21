Van Gaal hints at Ramos arrival

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal refused to dismiss speculation that Sergio Ramos could be set to arrive from Real Madrid before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Ramos is reportedly United's number one defensive target, despite Real insisting the Spain international is not for sale.

While Real have no intention of allowing Ramos to leave before his contract expires in two years, Van Gaal wants the 29-year-old at Old Trafford, if United are to send goalkeeper David de Gea in the opposite direction.

Van Gaal was quizzed about Ramos ahead of United's International Champions Cup match against San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday and said: "I cannot talk about these rumours. I have said in a lot of press conferences that it's a process.

"Maybe Mr Ramos is in the process - you never know."

Van Gaal confirmed De Gea will miss his second consecutive pre-season outing due to an unspecified injury.

United also continue to be linked with a move for a striker, after Van Gaal revealed the Premier League giants could make a "surprise" signing to assist captain Wayne Rooney.

Thomas Muller, Edinson Cavani and Robert Lewandowski's names have been touted in the media but Van Gaal added: "He is in the process. It's not the striker the media has written about. You have to wait and see.

"The transfer period is open until 1 September so we have to wait."