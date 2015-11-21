Van Gaal 'hopeful' on Ronaldo return

Louis van Gaal is hopeful of striking a deal to bring Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United.

Ronaldo swapped Old Trafford for the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009 for a then-world record fee of £80million, and has enjoyed a remarkable six-year stay in the Spanish capital, breaking Madrid's all-time goalscoring record earlier this season.

However, speculation is mounting that the Portugal captain will leave Madrid next year, with Paris Saint-Germain thought to be at the head of the queue for his signature.

But, speaking after his side's 2-1 Premier League win at Watford on Saturday, Van Gaal indicated that United are keen on a reunion with Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo plays on the wings and he is fast and scores goals," said the Dutchman.

"There is no trainer in the world that doesn't like him.

"Of course we are looking - but are looking at all players, not just Ronaldo. But these players are mostly ungettable.

"With Ronaldo, let's wait and hope."