Van Gaal: I hope to see you next season

Louis van Gaal hinted at his desire to stay on as Manchester United manager after adding to his impressive CV with a 2-1 FA Cup final win over Crystal Palace at Wembley.

The Dutchman oversaw United's first triumph in the competition since 2004 as Jesse Lingard scored a stunning extra-time winner amid growing rumours that Jose Mourinho is set to take charge at Old Trafford.

But a defiant Van Gaal – who saw Chris Smalling dismissed before substitute Lingard's intervention – expressed his hope to remain after building on the tally of honours he had already claimed in Netherlands, Spain and Germany

Asked by BT Sport if he will be back next season, he said: "I hope to see you."

The 64-year-old added: "I want to win things, titles. I have won everywhere I have worked so I don't have to prove myself. When they want to use my knowledge and my management, then I shall continue because we have proved again that we have a title.

"Even in the time of Alex Ferguson, he did not win every title."

Questioned if he feared glory was slipping from his grasp when Smalling picked up a second yellow just before the end of the first half of extra time, Van Gaal said: "Of course, because with 10 players and we have played Tuesday evening [against AFC Bournemouth] also, but we have deserved it I think."

Match-winner Lingard, only introduced in the last minute of normal time for fellow goalscorer Juan Mata, added to BBC Sport regarding his goal: "I saw it come across and it landed nicely for me, all I had to do was hit it sweet and luckily I did that.

"As a sub you always have to be ready. Thankfully I was."