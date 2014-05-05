Van Gaal names 20-man Dutch training camp

With Europe's major leagues still yet to finish, Van Gaal is taking advantage of the Eredivisie ending early to assess what talent he has available domestically.

The trainging squad is only made up of players from champions Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV and Twente with the majority of the squad having featured in previous squads.

The likes of Davy Klaassen, Quincy Promes and Jean-Paul Boetius were all part of the last squad against France, and made their international debuts in the 2-0 defeat in Paris.

They will be hoping to impress the 62-year-old during the camp and earn a place in the full squad for Brazil in June.

Feyenoord pair Terence Kongolo and Tonny Vilhena are both promoted from the Under-21 squad, along with PSV striker Jurgen Locadia and Twente forward Luc Castaignos.

However, Van Gaal was not able to select players from AZ, Heerenveen, Vitesse and Groningen as they are involved in the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

Netherlands pre-World Cup training camp squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax), Kenneth Vermeer (Ajax), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax), Daryl Janmaat (Feyenoord), Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord), Bruno Martins Indi (Feyenoord), Karim Rekik (PSV), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Feyenoord).

Midfielders: Jean-Paul Boetius (Feyenoord), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV).

Strikers: Luc Castaignos (Twente), Memphis Depay (PSV), Jurgen Locadia (PSV), Luciano Narsingh (PSV), Quincy Promes (Twente).