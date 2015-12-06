Van Gaal: Suarez or Aguero would score for us

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal believes his side would score more goals with Luis Suarez or Sergio Aguero leading the line.

Van Gaal has come in for criticism for his side's lack of adventure in recent weeks, with chants of 'attack, attack, attack' again heard during Saturday's goalless Premier League draw against West Ham.

But the Dutchman insists his players are creating enough chances and believes Barcelona frontman Suarez or Manchester City striker Aguero would be capable of making those opportunities count.

"The question is would Luis Suarez or Sergio Aguero score if they were here?" Van Gaal said to BBC Radio Manchester.

"That is a question mark and you never know. I think they would, though.

"We have created enough chances to score, so that was not the problem."

United have failed to score in three of their last six top-flight matches and have now dropped to fourth in the table.