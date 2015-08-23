Van Gaal, United stubborn over De Gea - Buyo

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Francisco Buyo warned Louis van Gaal and Manchester United not to be stubborn over David de Gea's potential transfer to the La Liga giants.

As the De Gea transfer saga continues, Van Gaal has said the United goalkeeper will not be sold despite continued interest from Real.

With the 24-year-old Spain international entering the final year of his contract, the Premier League giants risk losing him for free come season's end.

Buyo said that was the risk United were taking and he urged the club, and Van Gaal, to accept Real's offer.

"It appears De Gea will eventually play for Real. This season? Possibly," the former Real shot-stopper told Omnisport.

"But only if Van Gaal and United are not too stubborn and they don't ask for too much money, then De Gea will come this season.

"Otherwise, Real Madrid just can wait three months and sign him for free and Manchester will make nothing from the transfer."

Despite that, Buyo, who was at Real from 1986 to 1997 and is a seven-time Spain international, believes Rafael Benitez has good enough goalkeepers at his disposal already.

Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla are Benitez's main options and Buyo feels they can lead Real to glory.

"Real have no problem with having two goalkeepers. Both of them are great," Buyo said.

"Keylor Navas had a fantastic season in Levante two years ago and then with Costa Rica in the World Cup. It seems Navas could be the starter.

"Then we've got as well Kiko Casilla. He started his career in Real Madrid when he was young before Espanyol. He is 27 or 28 years.

"I do believe even if De Gea doesn't come, Real Madrid won't have big problems with the two keepers they have now."