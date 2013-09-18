Van Persie loving Rooney partnership

The Dutchman notched his sixth goal of the season against Bayer Leverkusen in the group stage match but Rooney stole the limelight with a double that took him to 200 goals for the club.

The England international is now the fourth highest scorer in United's history, with all the close-season rumours over his Old Trafford future under manager David Moyes appearing to have been laid to rest for the time being.

And Van Persie is enjoying the experience of playing alongside him.

"Wayne played really well," he told MUTV. "I love to play with him as he can do everything, he can drop, he can go in behind, he can play the short and the long game. He did really well."

The Netherlands international was also full of praise for new addition Marouane Fellaini, who impressed in his 80 minutes on the field.

"Marouane did really well also," Van Persie added. "He was very solid and gets a lot of loose balls back. He’s very confident and always tries to get the ball going forward."