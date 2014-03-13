Van Persie slams Man United exit rumours

Media reports had suggested that the United striker was considering his future at Old Trafford following a dismal defence of the Premier League title and a stuttering start to David Moyes' tenure as manager.

But the Netherlands international – whose season has been disrupted by injury – insists that is far from the case and has backed Moyes to be a success.

And Van Persie is keen to prolong his United career beyond the end of his current deal, which is set to run until 2016.

"I don't mind if my performances get dissected and people criticise what I've done on the pitch," the Dutchman said in the club's matchday programme, United Review, for Sunday's clash with rivals Liverpool.

"What I need to address are the situations when people are taking it upon themselves to think for me, make assumptions, or interpret things as if they are me.

"Last time I checked my head was still attached to my body, so I'm the only one who knows exactly what I'm feeling and that is not what I or the fans have been reading.

"The truth is I'm very happy here at this club.

"I signed for four years and I’d be delighted to stay even longer, beyond the next two years I have left on my contract.

"This is how I feel, although it's not what has been suggested in the media.

"I'm very happy with my team-mates and I'm very happy with my manager and his staff."

United are sixth in the Premier League, some 18 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, and face a huge task in securing qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League after Moyes succeeded Alex Ferguson.

Many people have questioned whether Moyes is the right man to lead United, but Van Persie has no such doubts.

"There is mutual respect between us and the work environment is actually good," the 30-year-old added.

"He really wants things to work here at Manchester United and I want the same, just like the other players. We're all working hard to make this work."

News of Van Persie's desire to commit long term to United will be a welcome boost for the club's supporters and follows Wayne Rooney's decision to sign a new deal last month.