Van Persie unlikely, but Klose staying - Lazio technical director

Robin van Persie is unlikely to leave Manchester United for Lazio, but Miroslav Klose is set to stay in Rome, according to sporting director Igli Tare.

Netherlands international Van Persie faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with speculation rife that manager Louis van Gaal is willing to offload former Arsenal man in a bid to restructure his forward line.

Serie A side Lazio have been touted as a possible destination, although president Claudio Lotito last week told Corriere dello Sport to "leave this thing...it’s all b******t" in response to the rumours.

Tare has now suggested that Van Persie is not on Lazio's radar, but Klose - who joined from Bayern Munich in June 2011 - is set to stay at Stadio Olimpico with a Lazio side that will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

"Van Persie, I can only say that I respect him as a striker but unfortunately he is outside of our parameters," Tare told Lazio Style Radio. "There was never any meeting."

On Klose, he added: "Klose has decided to continue his adventure with Lazio, it's a sign of his great attachment to the club and to the fans."

Tare also confirmed that Lazio have signed Barcelona B right-back Patric and that a meeting will be held with head coach Stefano Pioli to discuss other transfer targets.