Every VAR apology issued by PGMOL in the Premier League since first being introduced in 2019

By Ryan Dabbs
VAR has come under plenty of scrutiny recently - and it's clear to see why with the amount of apologies being issued

he LED board shows the decision to award Curtis Jones of Liverpool (not pictured) a red card during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30, 2023 in London, England
When VAR was first introduced to the Premier League for the 2019/20 season, sides in England's top flight were confident that refereeing mistakes would be eradicated through the use of technology.

Oh, how wrong they were. In the preceding four-and-a-bit seasons since, officiating group PGMOL have had to issue apologies to Premier League sides on 13 separate occasions - and that's not even mentioning the other times where less obvious mistakes have been made.  

Below, FourFourTwo highlights all 13 refereeing mistakes PGMOL have directly apologised for in the Premier League. Technology, eh? 

1. Everton 0-1 Manchester City, February 2022

The electronic screen displays the VAR decision of no penalty against Rodri of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on February 26, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Manchester City were handed a huge slice of luck at Goodison Park when chasing the 2021/22 Premier League title, after Rodri misjudged a deflected ball and touched it with his arm. The on-field referee Paul Tierney didn't deem the Spaniard to have handballed it, with VAR official Chris Kavanagh sticking with that decision, too.

With Everton fighting for their lives, however, then-referees chief Mike Riley apologised to the club for failing to award them a penalty late on in the game. Pep Guardiola even admitted Everton should have been awarded a penalty, too. 

2. Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa, August 2022

Lucas Digne of Aston Villa signals that his shirt had been pulled during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 20, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

When Marc Guehi outjumped Lucas Digne at a corner for an inswinging ball at Selhurst Park to head the ball, it struck the Frenchman's arm from an incredibly short distance on the way towards goal.

While referee Andy Madley didn't believe it was worthy of a penalty, a VAR check convinced him to change his mind and award a spot kick that Howard Webb later had to apologise for - his first, but by no means last, in the job.

3. Chelsea 2-1 West Ham, September 2022

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United fouls Edouard Mendy of Chelsea leading to a VAR decision to disallow West Ham's 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on September 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

With the score 2-1 and entering the 88th minute, Edouard Mendy had to race out from his goal and beat the onrushing Jarrod Bowen to a misplaced, headed backpass  from Reece James. The goalkeeper palmed the ball straight into the path of Maxwell Cornet, who fired into the Chelsea goal.

However, Bowen was wrongly adjudged by VAR to have fouled Mendy, despite only lightly brushing the Senegalese 'keeper. 

4. Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace, September 2022

Newcastle player Joe Willock is challenged by Tyrick Mitchell and Vicente Guaita is beaten but the goal is disallowed after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on September 03, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite being pushed into Vicente Guaita by Tyrick Mitchell, the VAR believed Joe Willock had fouled the Crystal Palace goalkeeper just seconds before Mitchell then headed the ball into his own net. 

The Newcastle midfielder could do nothing about the shove in the back that he received, but the officials deemed his challenge, or lack thereof, meant the goal shouldn't have stood. 

5. Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal, September 2022

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United is fouled by Martin Oedegaard of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 04, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In the build-up to Gabriel Martinelli's disallowed goal at Old Trafford, Martin Odegaard supposedly fouled Christian Eriksen with a slight touch on the Danish midfielder to initially win the ball back. While Paul Tierney didn't see this in real time, VAR sent the referee to the monitor to have another look. 

Martinelli's goal was ruled out, incorrectly. 

6. Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa, October 2022

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham is fouled by Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa leading to a red card decision during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

On the night Steven Gerrard lost his job, things could have turned out a whole lot differently. With the score only 1-0, the VAR advised the referee to send off Douglas Luiz after clashing with Aleksandar Mitrovic - despite the Serbian striker instigating the coming together. 

The FA later rescinded Luiz's ban, and PGMOL apologised for the VAR's incorrect intervention in the incident. 

7. Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford, November 2022

Yoane Wissa of Brentford is fouled by Dean Henderson of Nottingham Forest which later lead to a penalty during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford FC at City Ground on November 05, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

VAR, somehow, managed to spot contact between Dean Henderson and Yoanne Wissa at the City Ground, awarding the Brentford striker a penalty even though the pair had barely touched. In fact, Wissa seemed to have initiated the contact himself, forcing Webb to apologise once again after the game. 

8. Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United, November 2022

: Lucas Digne of Aston Villa scores a goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on November 6, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Sticking a free-kick into the top corner against David De Gea is a difficult task, but it's made slightly easier when the referee sets the Manchester United wall more than 10 yards back from where the free-kick is being taken.

A post-match review concluded that the referee had set the United wall too far back, giving the Frenchman extra room to dispatch the ball at Villa Park. 

9. Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their sides goal which is later disallowed during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Offsides are black and white. Someone is either beyond the last line of defence or they're not. So officials shouldn't get them wrong with the use of VAR, right? Wrong.

In this game, VAR John Brooks drew an offside line in the wrong place, denying Brighton's Pervis Estupinan the opening goal at Selhurst Park - despite it being a legitimate goal. 

10. Arsenal 1-1 Brentford, February 2023

Brentford's Ivan Toney heads the ball despite the attentions Arsenal's William Saliba during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Arsenal fans have been left to rue what might have been in the 2022/23 season, and pointing towards this game certainly won't help. Ivan Toney equalised at the Emirates Stadium, but only after receiving a helping hand from Christian Norgaard stood in an offside position.

VAR Lee Mason failed to spot the Dane when reviewing the goal, though, wrongly allowing it to stand and denting the Gunners' title challenge in the process.

11. Tottenham 2-1 Brighton, April 2023

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts after a tackle in the Tottenham penalty area during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 8, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

In a game filled with a seeming catalogue of errors from the officials, the most obvious came when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg clearly stood on Kaoru Mitoma’s foot inside the box. Referee Stuart Atwell missed the foul, but then the VAR officials failed to advise him to go to the monitor. 

Webb later admitted a penalty should have been awarded. 

12. Manchester United vs Wolves, August 2023

Goalkeeper Andre Onana of Manchester United takes out Sasa Kalajdzic of Wolverhampton Wanderers but VAR decided against awarding the away side a penalty during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on August 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

With Wolves chasing the game in the dying seconds of their opening match of the 2023/24 season, Andre Onana came flying out of his Manchester United goal to try and claim a cross. While neither made contact with the ball, Onana smashed straight into Sasa Kalajdzic. 

Neither the referee nor the VAR spotted the reckless challenge, however, with PGMOL having to later apologise for not awarding Wolves a penalty and an opportunity to take a point at Old Trafford.

13. Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool

: Luis Diaz of Liverpool scores a goal, incorrectly ruled offside and disallowed during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The most recent, and arguably the most high-profile incident on this list came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Luis Diaz had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside to put Liverpool 1-0 up with ten men, as VAR Darren England failed to intervene. 

England failed to realise that the on-field decision was given as offside due to miscommunication, despite knowing that Diaz was onside and that the goal should have stood. PGMOL put the incident down to "significant human error".

