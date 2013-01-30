Vauxhall England player competition Ts and Cs

WIN:Spend two days as an England player. Click here for more details

1. Contestants must be resident in the UK aged 18 or over.

2. There will be two prize winners. Each prize winner will receive a Prize which consists of a place in one of two teams to train at St George's Park in Burton on Trent, evening meal and overnight accommodation in the four star Hilton St George's Park and to play up to 90 minutes of a full game on the pitch at Wembley Stadium.

3. Dates are from March 5 to March 6 2013 inclusive.

4. Winners must be available on the morning of March 5 2013 (location to be advised at time of notification). One match kit will also be provided per winner, which consists of one plain T-shirt, one pair of shorts and one pair of socks. Although every effort will be made to place people in their preferred playing position this cannot be guaranteed.

5. Full details on timing, itinerary and applicable transfers will be provided to the winners at the time of notification.

6. The winners are required to provide their own football boots and shin pads. PLEASE NOTE: Under the Stadium/St George's Park Rules and Regulations, no blades must be worn on the pitch. Anyone who arrives with blades will not be able to take part.

7. The winning participants will be provided with edited footage of the pre/post-match game, which will be sent within 28 days after the game.

8. Each winning participant will be required to sign a Form of Disclaimer prior to the football activity, that the winning participant is fit and healthy to participate, from the Promoter/St George's Park/the Stadium and must provide proof of identity in respect to their age in the form of a full UK driving licence (photo card licence) or passport (where no photo card licence).

9. Please note that where a winner is female, due to FA Regulations mixed football teams with players over the age of 11 are not permitted, and therefore the female entrant is required to submit their 'plus one' as a male participant, to participate in the game in her place.

10. In addition, each winner will be provided with a one pair of General Admission tickets (in the form of an E-ticket), to the England vs Republic of Ireland match at Wembley Stadium on May 29 2013, with an evening kick-off time to be advised at a later date. Transport to and from Wembley and St George's Park, car parking and any food and drink other than that already mentioned in the Prize will be at the winner's own cost (including England match).

11. There are no cash alternatives or cash substitutes for the Prize.

12. Dates are set and the Prizes are non-transferable, and, unless otherwise stated herein, only valid for use by the named winner.

13. Events may occur that render the awarding of the Prize impossible due to reasons beyond the control of the Promoter, and the entrant agrees that no liability shall be attached to the Promoter as a result thereof.

14. The Promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal value, should this prove necessary.