Manchester United earmark Kosovo international Vedat Muriqi as potential Romelu Lukaku replacement

Manchester United sent scouts to watch Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi in action during the recent international break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side opted against signing a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter, this summer.

However, the Red Devils are keen to add to their centre-forward options in the January transfer window.

And Muqiri, who plays his club football for Fenerbahce, is a potential target.

United scouts watched the centre-forward against England on Tuesday, with Muqiri finding the net in a 5-3 defeat.

The 25-year-old only joined Fenerbahce in July but has already attracted the attention of Tottenham and United.

