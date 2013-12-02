Venezuela Wrap: Mineros down brave Tucanes

The league leaders remained top after an entertaining 3-2 win at Tucanes, making it 10 victories from 16 this season.



Alejandro Guerra netted a brace and the visitors held on in the final 15 minutes at the Estadio Antonio Jose de Sucre.



Guerra opened the scoring on five minutes, but his effort was cancelled out soon after by Jesus Gonzalez.



He restored Mineros de Guayana's lead midway through the second half and Zamir Valoyes doubled it on 71 minutes.



Argenis Gomez pulled a goal back for the hosts from the penalty spot with 16 minutes remaining, but the visitors held on.



Zamora sit two points adrift of top after a 2-1 win over Caracas at the Estadio Rafael Agustin Tovar in Barinas.



Juan Falcon and John Murillo netted and Zamora were untroubled despite Edder Farias' 88th-minute goal.



Deportivo Anzoategui are behind Zamora on goal difference after they also claimed a win, beating Carabobo 2-1.



Jose Moreno scored a brace in the important come-from-behind victory.



Estudiantes de Merida were 1-0 winners at Deportivo Lara and Llaneros de Guanare overcame Atletico El Vigia 2-1.



Deportivo Petare played out a 1-1 draw at home to Deportivo La Guaira and Yaracuyanos and Aragua played out a stalemate with the same scoreline.



Deportivo Tachira clinched a 2-0 victory at home to Zulia while Atletico Venezuela recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 at home to Trujillanos.