Venezuela Wrap: Three and easy for Zamora

John Murillo bagged a brace and Ricardo Clarke netted a goal of his own as Zamora beat 13th-placed La Guaira at the Estadio Nacional Brigido Iriarte.

Zamora have collected 32 points after 14 rounds, giving them a three-point buffer ahead of rivals Trujillanos.

As for La Guaira, they are winless in three games since edging cellar dwellers Atletico El Vigia at the end of March.

Zamora were frustrated by Deportivo Anzoategui midweek, forced to share the spoils after playing out a 1-1 draw, but Noel Sanvicente's men returned to winning ways thanks to a dominant first half away from home.

With scores level after 30 minutes, Murillo finally made the breakthrough with his first goal since Zamora's drubbing of Trujillanos on April 5.

And the visitors doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time when Panama attacker Clarke found the back of the net.

The result was put beyond doubt on the hour-mark courtesy of Murillo, who has now scored three league goals in as many games.

Meanwhile, an injury-time strike from Giancarlo Maldonado handed Deportivo Tachira a thrilling 2-1 victory at home to Anzoategui.

Rolando Escobar had levelled proceedings for Anzoategui in the 90th minute after Gelmin Rivas' first-half opener.

But Maldonado popped up in the fourth minute of injury time to lift the hosts to their third consecutive win.

The result sees sixth-placed Tachira close to within four points of second spot in the standings.

It is back to the drawing board for Anzoategui, who have gone five matches without a league win to drop to eighth, though they have one game in hand on most teams.