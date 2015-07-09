Ventura: Darmian will join United

Italy international Matteo Darmian will join Manchester United, Torino manager Giampiero Ventura confirmed.

Darmian, 25, is set to join the Premier League giants in a deal believed to be worth £14.4million.

Ventura confirmed the deal would go ahead, and Ventura is happy to see the right-back heading to a club in the UEFA Champions League.

"It's true, Darmian will play in the Champions League with Manchester United," Ventura told Sky Sport Italia.

"Matteo deserves a top team and always dreamed of playing in the Champions League, so now that dream will be realised.

"We worked with Darmian for many years and it’s only right he should be given the chance to make his Champions League dream come true.

"A sale can happen, the important thing is that we're able to plan an even stronger squad in future. We're on the right track and as always the objective is to earn a place in Europe."

The 13-time international played for Milan, Padova and Palermo before his move to Torino, for whom he made over 100 league appearances.