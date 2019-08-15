Good news for Manchester United as Victor Lindelof set to sign lucrative new contract
Manchester United are reportedly ready to double Victor Lindelof’s wages with a new contract for the Sweden international.
The centre-back reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona over the summer after an impressive 2018/19 campaign and began the new Premier League season in good form during his side's 4-0 win over Chelsea.
Manchester United now want to hand the centre-back a lucrative extension to his contract, according to the Express.
Lindelof’s wages are set to increase from £75,000 per week to £150,000, and the new deal would see him extend his stay at Old Trafford by a further four years to 2025.
On those terms, the Swede would be set to earn £46.8 million over the next six years in Manchester.
Lindelof has forged a new central defensive partnership with summer arrival Harry Maguire for 2019/20, and the pair impressed alongside on another in United's opening-weekend 4-0 rout of Chelsea.
