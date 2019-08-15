Good news for Manchester United as Victor Lindelof set to sign lucrative new contract

The centre-back reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona over the summer after an impressive 2018/19 campaign and began the new Premier League season in good form during his side's 4-0 win over Chelsea.

Manchester United now want to hand the centre-back a lucrative extension to his contract, according to the Express.

Lindelof’s wages are set to increase from £75,000 per week to £150,000, and the new deal would see him extend his stay at Old Trafford by a further four years to 2025.

On those terms, the Swede would be set to earn £46.8 million over the next six years in Manchester.

Lindelof has forged a new central defensive partnership with summer arrival Harry Maguire for 2019/20, and the pair impressed alongside on another in United's opening-weekend 4-0 rout of Chelsea.

