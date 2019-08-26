Here's the contract Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has been offered by Club Brugge

Victor Wanyama has been offered a five-year deal by Club Brugge, report The Sun.

The Tottenham midfielder looks set to depart north London before the European transfer window closes next Monday.

Wanyama has slipped down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino following the summer additions of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.

The Kenya international was left out of Tottenham’s matchday squad for their surprise 1-0 defeat by Newcastle on Sunday.

And Club Brugge are ready to pay Spurs £13.5m to secure the signature of the former Southampton man.

Wanyama will receive £65,000 per week in Belgium, which would make him the club’s highest earner of all time.

