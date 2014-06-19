Vidal puts off decision over Juventus future

Vidal has been with Juve since 2011 and become one of the most courted players in world football.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man is currently starring for Chile at the FIFA World Cup, with Manchester United among the clubs reported to be interested in the 27-year-old.

Instead of dismissing claims he would leave Juve, Vidal instead said he preferred to wait until after the competition in Brazil before deciding his future.

"Will I stay at Juventus? I do not know," he is quoted as telling Sky Italia.

"I just think about the World Cup and the national team now.

"After the World Cup we will see what will be my future."

Since moving to the Juventus Stadium from Germany, Vidal has enjoyed great success - winning three Serie A titles in as many seasons.