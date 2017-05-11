Video: Arsenal loanee Wojciech Szczesny has his own talk show at Roma

As a new way for Roma's international fans to gain a greater insight into the lives of their players, the Serie A club thought it was a good idea to start up a chat show hosted by on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish shot-stopper, who quickly developed a joker reputation in the Gunners' dressing room – perhaps to his detriment where Arsene Wenger was concerned – has been interviewing different Roma players every day until Saturday this week.

In his debut episode, the 27-year-old spoke to reported Chelsea transfer target Radja Nainggolan primarily about his hair, then tested the patience of "nicest man in football" candidate Mo Salah. Most recently it was Netherlands international Kevin Strootman who got the Szczesny treatment.

First question: why doesn't he follow his host on Twitter? Let the squirming commence.

