Video: Iowa referee does the splits in girls soccer match – and the crowd love it

One referee in Iowa showed incredible improvisation in a girls' soccer championship game at the weekend.

With the ball heading towards her, she managed to acrobatically duck it by doing the splits and lowering her head.

Unsurprisingly, the move met with appreciative cheers and applause from the crowd.

Maybe Mike Dean and Bobby Madley will give it a go next time they obstruct the action.

Always be ready! Best referee crew out there!

— Iowa Rush Soccer (@IowaRush) April 24, 2017

