Video: Mesut Ozil picks two Arsenal team-mates in his favourite XI

When asked by the creators of Pro Evolution Soccer to put together his ideal XI, Ozil named Hector Bellerin and Alexis Sanchez in his selection.

“Bellerin is the fastest player in the world I think,” the German said of his 21-year-old team-mate (presumably not in earshot of a grumpy Theo Walcott).

And the reason for Sanchez? “He works a lot and really wants to be successful.”

[Insert some joke about having to leave Arsenal this summer, then.]

