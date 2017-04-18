Video: Welsh futsal star scores ridiculous goal from kick-off
Rico Zulkarnain bagged with a bullet straight from teeing off in a futsal match.
It's not very often a player elects to shoot from kick-off, but Zulkarnain unleashed a venomous strike on goal which smashed into the back of the net.
Better yet, Zulkarnain is Welsh and the self-titled most successful player in the UK (so it's safe to call him futsal's Gareth Bale even without his wonder-strike).
This is how you kick off in Futsal!pic.twitter.com/hv4gAA9B1q
— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) April 18, 2017
