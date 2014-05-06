Vidic anticipating emotional farewell

Vidic's eight-year stay with United is to come to an end at the conclusion of the campaign, with the Serbian having agreed a deal to join Serie A club Inter for next season.

The 32-year-old will take part in his final home game for the club on Tuesday as United, who can only finish as high as sixth following a hugely disappointing campaign, face Hull City.

And Vidic concedes that emotions are likely to be running high come the full-time whistle .

"You never know what is going to happen with your emotions," Vidic told The United Review.

"You can try to predict but I wasn't emotional before and I haven't cried yet. We will see what happens after the last game. It is going to be sad.

"As we didn't do well this season, that walk around Old Trafford won't be the same after many years where we have always been celebrating something after the final game.

"Now, it has become a chance to thank the fans for supporting us this year. I think this is definitely the least that we can do."

Vidic is also keen to bow out on a high in his final two games to help restore belief among the United supporters as the club look to bounce back next season.

"We must perform in these last games to give them something to look forward to next season and to believe this team can win again," Vidic added.

"That is what the players are thinking about now - to try to put on good performances and build on that next season."