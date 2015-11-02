Villa defender Richards suspended for Tottenham game

Aston Villa defender Micah Richards will miss Monday's Premier League game with Tottenham after being handed a one-match ban by the Football Association (FA).

Richards was given the suspension and a £10,000 fine following his admission of an improper conduct charge relating to an altercation in the tunnel at the game against Swansea City on October 24.

The former Manchester City player had previously clashed with Swansea's Federico Fernandez on the pitch during the first half of the match at Villa Park, with Fernandez seen pushing his head towards his opponent.

Neither player received a misconduct charge for that incident, however, Richards will now be unavailable as Villa aim to impress new manager Remi Garde - who is expected to be watching from the stands - against Tottenham. at White Hart Lane.

Villa are bottom of the Premier League with just four points from 10 games.