Villa escapes sanctions over slap

"The disciplinary committee examined the incident and found no grounds to open a case," a spokesman said during Wednesday's media briefing. "A case was never actually opened."

Villa, who scored both Spain's goals against Honduras in Monday's Group H game, aimed a slap at Izaguirre late in the first half.

Villa admitted after the game that he would need to better control his temper in future.

"It's not something that I am proud of," Villa said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster Canal Plus.

"They're just instincts... in this case I wasn't expecting him to tread on me," he added.

"I was merely standing there and the reaction was to stick my arm out. I'll try in future to keep my cool."

Spain, who have three points from two matches, play group leaders Chile at Pretoria's Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.

