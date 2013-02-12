Villa treated for kidney stones in hospital

The 31-year-old Spain international, who was admitted to hospital on Monday, will return to training on Wednesday, Barca said in a statement on their website.

"His progress will determine whether he is available for the next match against Granada," they added.

Villa is struggling to become a first choice for Barca after suffering a broken leg at the Club World Cup in December 2011.

He has scored five goals in 15 league appearances this season and five in the King's Cup but has yet to open his account in the Champions League.