Visually STUNNING! Adidas' Predator 25 is the latest take on one of the greatest football boot franchises of all time and brings a host of game-improving upgrades to the table

Adidas has launched its latest iteration in the iconic Predator series – the Adidas Predator 25. The new incarnation builds upon the renowned legacy of precision, control, and performance of one of the best football boots ever made.

The Predator, recently crowned by FourFourTwo as the best boot of all time, has been worn by legends of the game over the years including David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Alessandro Del Piero. This latest release will be seen on the feet of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has just been confirmed as the most valuable footballer in the world, with Barcelona star Pedri and many more stars stepping out in these boots.

Adidas claims that the latest model offers a range of improvements tailored to modern footballers, blending innovative features with a touch of the classic Adidas Predator design. Standout features in the new Predator 25 include best-in-class technologies that have been upgraded to deal with the demands of the modern game and support goal-scoring, including newly tuned versions of Strikeskin and HybridTouch 2.0.

The Predator 25 feature HybridTouch and Strikeskin designed to help you make perfect contact with the football (Image credit: Adidas)

The Predator 25 is visually stunning and takes the vibrant red, a hallmark of its classic Predator tongue, and boldly extends it across the entire upper, creating a striking homage to the boot’s DNA.

The design further leans into its history with an unmistakable nod to the Predator Accelerator, with wavy black lines that weave through the brand’s three stripes, which are now found on both the medial and lateral sides of the boot. The boot’s aesthetic is finished with the new ‘Predator’ branding, which is displayed on the side of the heel, sole and tongue.

Predator 25 will feature in laced and laceless versions, in addition to a classic laced with a fold-over tongue and is available to purchase from now at Adidas.com and at select retailers.

The Adidas Predator 25 are designed with a nod to the Predator classics of the past (Image credit: Adidas)

