Vlaar and Clasie pull out of Netherlands squad
Ron Vlaar and Jordy Clasie have withdrawn from Netherlands' squad for the upcoming fixtures with Italy and Czech Republic due to injury.
Guus Hiddink had named the duo in his first squad since returning for a second spell as Netherlands coach following Louis van Gaal's exit.
However, Aston Villa centre-back Vlaar is unavailable due to a calf injury, while Feyenoord midfielder Clasie has a hamstring complaint.
In their place come Celtic centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Gregory van der Wiel.
Van Dijk's call-up is the first time he has been selected by the national team, while Van der Wiel's last appearance for Netherlands came in a friendly encounter with France in March.
Hiddink now has a 23-man party, with the likes of Arjen Robben, Rafael van der Vaart and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar all available.
Netherlands will face Italy in a friendly in Bari on Thursday, before they begin their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign in the Czech Republic on September 9.
