Wales the new best of British

Wales head into Thursday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Cyprus as the highest-ranked team in Great Britain.

For the first time, Wales occupy a higher position than England in the official FIFA rankings.

The updated standings see England slip two places from eighth to 10th, swapping places with Chile, while Wales hold on to ninth position.

Under the guidance of Chris Coleman, Wales have excelled in Euro 2016 qualification and appear highly likely to book a place at next year's tournament in France.

The top 10 is otherwise unchanged, with Argentina retaining the number one slot ahead of Belgium and Germany.