Wales v Czech Republic live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

Wales v Czech Republic live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 30th March, 7:45pm BST

Wales will be looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Belgium when they host the Czech Republic at the Cardiff City Stadium in their second World Cup 2022 qualifier.

The Welsh lost 3-1 in Leuven, having gone in front against the world’s top-ranked nation, having gone in front after ten minutes through an excellently-worked Harry Wilson goal. They did, though, beat Mexico 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday, thanks to Kieffer Moore’s strike.

Robert Page remains in caretaker charge, with Ryan Giggs having been stood down as manager in November after his arrest on suspicion of assault, and guided Wales to their last competitive win – a 3-1 victory over Finland.

Wales’ last and only appearance at the World Cup finals came way back in 1958 in Sweden, when they reached the quarter-finals with a squad featuring the legendary likes of John Charles and Ivor Allchurch.

While Wales are all but guaranteed a spot in the play-offs for next year’s tournament – by virtue of their Nations League ranking, they will make the play-offs unless all of France, Belgium, Italy and Spain finish outside the top two in their qualifying groups – midfielder Joe Ledley spoke of wanting to leave nothing to chance after the draw was made in December.

Having rotated heavily for the Mexico friendly, Page could name a side close to that which started the first qualifier. After having to return to Germany due to Covid quarantine regulations initially preventing him from travelling to the UK, St. Pauli centre-back James Lawrence is available.

Tyler Roberts, Hal Robson-Kanu and Rabbi Matondo are all out, though, after being sent home for breaking a curfew at the team hotel.

The Czech Republic have made a promising start to qualifying, drawing 1-1 with Belgium after a thumping 6-2 victory away to Estonia – in which West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek scored a perfect hat-trick in the space of 17 minutes.

Soucek’s Hammers teammate, right-back Vladimir Coufal, could feature, but Slavia Prague centre-half Ondrej Kudela will not make the trip on “safety" grounds – Kudela was accused of racially abusing Rangers’ Glen Kamara in Slavia’s recent Europa League win at Ibrox.

Kick-off is at 7:45 BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

