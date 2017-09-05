Walker brilliantly teases England team-mate Alli over middle-finger gesture
Kyle Walker issued the perfect reply to Dele Alli's excuse for raising the middle finger when England played Slovakia at Wembley.
Whether it's the truth or an ingenious piece of quick-thinking, Dele Alli's excuse for his crude middle-finger gesture during England's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Monday is a good one.
The Tottenham midfielder was caught on camera making the unsavoury sign during the Three Lions' 2-1 win at Wembley.
Initially, the pundits were quick to pile in on the 21-year-old – who has earned a reputation as someone with somewhat of a short fuse – believing he had targeted referee Clement Turpin.
However, manager Gareth Southgate – and later Alli himself – insisted that actually he was sharing a joke with former Tottenham team-mate Kyle Walker.
Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2niteSeptember 4, 2017
So, how did the Manchester City full-back corroborate Alli's version of events? With a comical GIF on Twitter showcasing British sitcom character Mr Bean also "flipping the bird", of course.
Morning September 5, 2017
With friends like that…
