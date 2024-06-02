Kevin Campbell: Former Arsenal and Everton striker 'in hospital' after falling ill

By
published

Kevin Campbell has been taken ill, with the former Arsenal and Everton striker reportedly undergoing treatment in hospital

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell doing television work in November 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell is reportedly in hospital after being taken ill.

Earlier on Sunday, The Liverpool Echo reported that the 54-year-old had been hospitalised after falling ill over the past few days.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.