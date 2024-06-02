Kevin Campbell: Former Arsenal and Everton striker 'in hospital' after falling ill

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell is reportedly in hospital after being taken ill.

Earlier on Sunday, The Liverpool Echo reported that the 54-year-old had been hospitalised after falling ill over the past few days.

Best remembered for successful spells with Arsenal and Everton in the 1990s and early 2000s, Campbell was a popular player at both clubs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Campbell won a series of trophies with the Gunners, including the First Division title, the FA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup. Born in Lambeth, he came through the youth system at the north London club and scored 60 goals for Arsenal overall in 224 appearances.

And at Everton, his goals were key in helping the Toffees avoid relegation after he signed on loan in March 1999. He later made the move permanent and went on to captain the Liverpool-based outfit in 2001/02.

The former forward also played for Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion, Trabzonspor, Leicester, Leyton Orient and Cardiff City in a long career.

Messages of support for the 54-year-old have been pouring in from fans of those clubs and from across the football community.

However, a statement claiming to be from his family which was posted on an online forum and widely shared online appears to be false.

Campbell represented England at Under-21 level and also played one match for England B in 1991.

