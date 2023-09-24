WATCH: Arsenal take lead vs Spurs with Saka strike and huge Romero deflection

A Bukayo Saka strike from just inside the area gave Arsenal the lead over Tottenham in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday – courtesy of a huge deflection off Spurs defender Cristian Romero.

Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges in the derby as Spurs struggled to get out of midfield and it was no real surprise when the Gunners made their pressure count by going ahead after 26 minutes.

But there was an element of fortune to the goal as Romero stuck out a leg in an attempted clearance and diverted the ball past a helpless Guglielmo Vicario to give Mikel Arteta's side the advantage.

The strike initially looked set to be awarded to Saka, but goes down as an own goal for Romero.

On Sky Sports commentary, Gary Neville said the Spurs centre-back needed to take responsibility for the mistake. "It's rash," he said. "Romero sticks his leg out."

ARSENAL TAKE THE LEAD IN THE NORTH LONDON DERBY 🔴🎙️ "It's been coming and it's been coming down this side with Saka!"

Not long afterwards, a mistake by James Maddison allowed Gabriel Jesus a clear shot at goal, but the Brazil forward fired over the bar.

Martin Odegaard had a long-range effort saved by Vicario after that as Arsenal continued to dominate, but Gunners goalkeeper David Raya denied Brennan Johnson with an unbelievable stop in Spurs' best attack approaching the interval.

Son Heung-min then levelled for Spurs with 42 minutes on the clock to silence the Emirates after a mistake by Raya kept the ball in play and Maddison squared for the South Korean to hit a low shot in off the post.

The two teams went in on level terms at the interval.

